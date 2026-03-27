Zardari summons National Assembly session on March 30

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the National Assembly on March 30 (Monday), at 5:00 pm at Parliament House.

The session has been convened under Article 54(1) of the Constitution, said a news release issued here by the National Assembly Secretariat.

The upcoming sitting will be the 26th session of the current National Assembly and the second session of its third parliamentary year.