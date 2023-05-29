Zardari felicitates Erdogan on winning polls of Turkiye’s President

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Monday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on being re-elected as the President of Türkiye for the third time.

In a felicitation message issued here by the party secretariat, Asif Zardari felicitated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on winning the elections of the President of Turkiye.

“Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory is a manifestation of his popularity among the Turkish people,” he added.

He prayed that Türkiye reached new heights of development under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.