Zamurd Khan lauds Alkhidmat Razi Hospital’s affordable healthcare services

Rawalpindi, Sep 18 (APP):Pakistan Sweet Home Chairman Zamurd Khan visited Alkhidmat Razi Hospital Rawalpindi and praised Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan for providing quality healthcare services to deserving people at affordable rates.

He was accompanied by Al-Jabbar Foundation Chairman and All Parties Hurriyat Conference Jammu and Kashmir Executive Member Altaf Ahmed Bhat, said a press release here.

Alkhidmat Razi Hospital Management Board Chairman Engineer Abu Umair Zahid, Vice Chairman Syed Arshad Farooq and other board members welcomed the guests.

Zahid briefed them on the hospital’s welfare-based healthcare model. He said thousands of patients were being provided modern medical facilities at highly subsidised rates, while deserving patients received free treatment with the support of philanthropists.

He said the hospital’s services were being provided with the sole aim of serving humanity and seeking the pleasure of Allah Almighty.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat appreciated the hospital’s commitment to serving people without discrimination. He said the hospital had remained true to its vision of ensuring that no person was denied medical treatment due to a lack of financial resources.

Zamurd Khan expressed satisfaction over the quality of facilities being provided to patients and appreciated the tireless efforts of the hospital management.

He paid tribute to the administration for its selfless service to humanity and assured it of his full support in advancing the hospital’s welfare mission.

At the end of the visit, commemorative shields were presented to the guests.