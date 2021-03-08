ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ here on Monday.

The dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghanistan Reconciliation Process during the meeting, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan’s role in the ongoing peace process, it added.