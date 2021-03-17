Zaidi holds joint meeting on Gwadar modalities

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday chaired a joint meeting with representatives of various ministries to discuss Gwadar modalities.

According to a press release, the meeting discussed different issues including update on various plans/projects with input of all stakeholders – detailed discussion on different projects/ deliverable to increase footfall in Gwadar and prioritise alignment of different infrastructure projects to streamline for Gwadar to become a business hub.

The meeting agreed for joint input from all ministries will help to expedite the different challenges and remove obstacles that are collectively being experienced.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Razzaq Dawood and CPEC Authority Chairman Gen (R) Asim Bajwa were also present in the meeting.