ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday instructed his ministry all Organizations heads that development works should be immediately advertised through on-site signboards. In a series of tweets, he said that the hallmark of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Government is to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels.

To ensure the above, I have instructed heads of his ministry Organizations. “The following must be publicly displayed on signboards: Project Name, Specs, Cost, Name of Consultant, Name of Contractor and Completion date”, he said.

He said that all of the above will be so displayed on https://t.co/DWZOWgYfVz.