YPP to host session on sideline of ECOSOC youth forum 2025

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): The Youth Parliament of Pakistan (YPP) officially selected to host a sideline session under the title “Youth in Governance: Driving Climate and Gender Action Through Digital Inclusion and Partnerships” on April 16, 2025, at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York.

This session will be held on the sidelines of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum 2025, scheduled to take place from April 15 to 17 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The session is being co-organized with the Rural Development Foundation (RDF), the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN, the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, and Women and Youth for Development and should also feature the participation of UN officials, diplomats, global youth leaders, and development partners, said a press release on Friday.

The session would focus on climate change, artificial intelligence, inclusive governance, digital diplomacy, and gender-responsive development.

Participants from around the globe also expected to join the session both physically and virtually.

Founder Chairman Abrar ul Haq extended his warm congratulations on this international achievement and shared key insights about the upcoming event.

President of the Youth Parliament of Pakistan, Ubaid ur Rehman, would act as the official focal person for the event in coordination with the United Nations Secretariat.

The ECOSOC Youth Forum is one of the most influential and inclusive intergovernmental platforms, providing young people with a direct channel to contribute to global policy discourse, particularly in relation to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

YPP’s inclusion as a session host was not just an institutional milestone but a national achievement that would help to elevate Pakistan’s global profile in youth development, civic leadership, and international diplomacy.

This platform not only amplifies the voices of Pakistani youth on the international stage but also positions them as leaders in shaping global conversations on sustainability, innovation, etc.