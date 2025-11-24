Youth urge ban on PHOs to promote healthy living

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):A media advocacy workshop was organised on Monday by Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) in collaboration with the National Press Club under the Transform Pakistan campaign, highlighting the urgent need to ban the production and distribution of partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs).

According to a press release, a large number of journalists from the twin cities participated in the session.

Addressing the workshop, PYCA’s Research and Advocacy Officer, Advocate Hooria Tariq, explained that hydrogenated oils, commonly known as PHOs, are vegetable oils transformed into solid or semi-solid form by adding hydrogen, a process that creates harmful trans fats.

She said trans fats significantly increase the risk of heart disease, raise LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, lower HDL (“good”) cholesterol, and contribute different diseases including high blood pressure, stroke, weight gain, obesity, inflammation, and disrupted fat metabolism.

Advocate Ms Tariq further noted that hydrogen gas is added to liquid vegetable oils to enhance their shelf life and stability; however, this process leads to the formation of trans fats, which pose severe risks to human health.