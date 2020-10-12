Youth have vital role in country's progress, prosperity: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK): , Oct 12 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday stressed the girl students to get higher education and utilize their skills and capabilities to economically stabilize the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of inter-departmental sports championship and a question-answer session with the students of Women University in Bagh city of AJK, he said that the young generation currently studying in educational institutions feeling proud of their religion, knowledge, society and the educational institutions should turn Pakistan into one of the most prosperous regions in the world.

He urged the young boy and girl students to not only get an education in modern sciences and new technologies but also try to compete the world in various disciplines.

Besides, he maintained that the young generation should use traditional and social media in a positive manner, and play their role on the media front by highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective and human rights trampling in illegally Indian occupied Kashmir.

He expressed the hope that the youth through their determination would compel the international community to not only listen to the cries of the Kashmiri people but also play role in resolving Kashmir issue.

Sardar Masood Khan said that to accelerate our efforts for the liberation of occupied Kashmir and to rid our brethren from the Indian repression was our national obligation, and we cannot avoid it in any case.

He appealed the young girl students of the Women University to approach their counterparts in the world through social media, and get their support for the struggle and right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He greeted the university management and the students for restarting curricular activities after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and directed the university administration to strictly implement the relevant SOPs.

About the problems being faced by Women University Bagh, the AJK president said that as this is a new educational institution, it would take time to become self-reliant and overcome the problem. However, the government and the university management would soon address all the problems, and turn it into a model educational institution in the state.

Appreciating holding inter-departmental championship, the AJK president desired that sports tournaments and other sports events should be organized on a large scale in the length and cranny of Azad Kashmir, and students from Gilgit-Baltistan should also be involved in them.