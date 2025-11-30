Yousuf Raza Gillani congratulates PPP on 58th Foundation Day

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani has congratulated the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on its 58th Foundation Day, praising the party’s historic role in strengthening democracy and safeguarding public welfare.

In a message issued on Sunday, Gillani said the PPP was founded under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He noted that the unparalleled sacrifices and unwavering struggle of Benazir Bhutto further fortified the party’s foundations.

Gillani said the PPP has consistently stood as a symbol of democratic resilience.

He added that former president Asif Ali Zardari played a key role in fortifying democratic processes, empowering parliament, and restoring the Constitution during a critical period through his policy of reconciliation.

Paying tribute to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Gillani said the young leader has infused the party with fresh energy, a modern outlook, and greater youth participation.

He highlighted the PPP’s longstanding commitment to women’s rights, labour welfare and inclusive governance.

“The PPP’s progressive agenda and vision of social justice form the foundation of lasting reforms,” he said.

Gillani reaffirmed that the party has always championed the rights of marginalized communities and vowed that efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and promote a peaceful, prosperous and progressive Pakistan will continue.

The Senate chairman reiterated his resolve that the PPP will remain steadfast in advancing democracy and protecting fundamental human rights.