Youngest toddler Areesh can acquire things in one go; says father

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): A four-year-old Pakistani toddler Areesh Fatima from Karachi has outclassed in Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) examination by scoring 831 points and become a youngest Microsoft Certified Professional.

Normally, adults appear in the MCP examination but she delivered an astonishing result.

Talking to APP, Areesh Fatima’s father Muhammad Usama who is an information technology specialist said, “I always educate and transfer IT skills to Areesh on regular basis and she has developed her interest in the artificial intelligence.”

She is quick learner and creative minded as she can handle Microsoft Word in a more professional way, he added.

He said being a father, he knows that his daughter is blessed with extraordinary skills as she can acquire things in one go.