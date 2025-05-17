Youm-e-Tashakur observed at PNCA to celebrate historic victory in operation Bunyan Um Marsoos

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): A special ceremony was held to mark “Youm-e-Tashakur” at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) late Friday through commemorating the historic victory in Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos and paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, who filled the PNCA hall with patriotic fervour, chanting passionate slogans in support of Pakistan and its military.

The event began with a collective expression of gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting the nation a decisive triumph over aggression, hailed not just as a military success but a victory for the entire nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of PNCA, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali paid homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in defense of the motherland. “We salute our heroes who sacrificed their today for our tomorrow,” he said.

The event featured powerful performances of national songs by renowned artists, stirring emotions and reinforcing national unity.

The gathering also included a moving tribute to the resilience of the armed forces and the unwavering spirit of the Pakistani people.

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, and Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture, Farah Naz graced the event as chief guests.

In their addresses, they thanked the Almighty Allah for this significant achievement and reiterated the nation’s firm resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the defense of Pakistan.

The participants renewed their pledge to remain united and committed to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.