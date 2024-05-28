Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes collective effort of all facets of national power: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Congratulating the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the day symbolizes the collective effort of all facets of national power, overcoming what seemed like an insurmountable challenge and achieving a milestone in the country’s defense capabilities.

“May 28 signifies more than just a mere commemoration of a day; it encapsulates the narrative of our nation’s arduous yet remarkable path towards establishing a credible minimum deterrence,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

On this historic day in 1998, he said PM Nawaz Sharif demonstrated bold leadership by rejecting nerve wrecking pressures & inducements to make Pakistan a nuclear armed nation.

“I also pay tribute to Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme for his strategic foresight and unwavering commitment to the cause.”

