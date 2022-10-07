Yet another audio leak exposes IK purportedly talking about horse-trading

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Yet another audio leak of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan surfaced on Friday, in which he can be heard purportedly talking about the horse-trading of the ‘members’.

In the 0.45-second audio shared by Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, a voice attributed to the former prime minister can be heard apparently talking about ‘horse-trading’ supposedly of the parliamentarians.

Imran Khan seems to be saying: “You have a misunderstanding that the number game is complete. Don’t think it’s over.”

“You see, 48 hours is a long long time. Big things are happening. I am making my own moves that we can’t make public,” he added.

The PTI chief allegedly goes on to say that he “is buying five”.

“I have given the message that ‘these five’ are very important. And tell them that if they secure these five and if he secures 10, then the game will be in our hands. The nation at this moment is alarmed. Across the board, the people want us to win somehow.

“Hence, do not worry about whether this is right or wrong, even if they make a single one to desert, it will create a huge difference.”

It was the third audio-clip featuring the PTI chairman. Last week, an audio clip purportedly revealed a conversation between Imran Khan and the then Principal Secretary Azam Khan about the ‘cipher’, shared by Pakistan’s the then ambassador in the United States, Asad Majeed.

A day later, another clip surfaced featuring PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussing the said cipher with the former prime minister and his principal secretary.