Years on the run end in Spain: Talal Chaudhry’s Diplomacy Brings Back Wanted Fugitives

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, two dangerous fugitives wanted by Pakistan have been arrested in Spain, following sustained efforts by the Ministry of Interior and the personal intervention of Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry.

The arrested individuals include Nawazish Ali Hanjra, who was wanted in 23 high-profile cases involving terrorism, murder, and kidnapping for ransom, and Haroon Iqbal, another suspect wanted in a separate serious case. Both were apprehended in Spain on the basis of Interpol Red Notices issued at Pakistan’s request.

The arrests come in the wake of Minister Talal Chaudhry’s recent official visit to Spain, during which he held an important meeting with Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

During this meeting, Chaudhry formally requested the immediate arrest and extradition of Pakistani fugitives residing in Spain, emphasizing the importance of mutual cooperation in combating transnational crime and terrorism.

In response, the Spanish Minister of Interior issued urgent directives to relevant authorities to act on the Interpol Red Notices issued by Pakistan. This swift diplomatic engagement and follow-up have now resulted in the first successful arrests, with more expected in the coming weeks.

Pakistan has long been seeking the arrest and extradition of 38 fugitives from Spain, most of whom are wanted in serious criminal and terrorism-related cases. These individuals had managed to evade justice for years, exploiting legal loopholes and lack of coordination between international enforcement agencies.

Speaking on the development, Minister Talal Chaudhry thanked the Spanish government and Interior Minister Marlaska for their prompt action and cooperation. He expressed confidence that this success marks the beginning of a broader crackdown on fugitives who flee Pakistan to avoid legal consequences.

“This is a major step forward in our commitment to justice. I am grateful to the Spanish authorities for understanding the gravity of the situation and taking swift action. We hope to see the remaining fugitives arrested and extradited soon,” said Chaudhry in a statement.

Legal proceedings are now underway to facilitate the extradition of the arrested individuals to Pakistan, where they will face trial under the country’s anti-terrorism and criminal laws.

The development is being hailed as a milestone in international law enforcement cooperation, and a sign that Pakistan is intensifying efforts to bring back criminals who have found refuge abroad.