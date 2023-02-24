Yasin Malik appears via ‘video-conferencing’ before Jammu court in false case

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Incarcerated Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik appeared on Friday via video-conferencing before a special court in Jammu in a false case registered against him.

Yasin Malik appeared before the court in the false case registered against him, according to Kashmir Media Service,

Yasin, who is presently lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail, was not produced in the court physically due to an order by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs restricting his movement. He had demanded to be produced physically in the court to cross-examine the witnesses.

Meanwhile, the court fixed the next date of hearing of the case on March 31, 2023.

Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court of India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) in May last year. He was arrested in February 2019 in connection with a false case registered against him by the NIA.

Political and legal experts have expressed the apprehension that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government may keep Yasin Malik in jail for his entire life or may execute him in false cases to punish him for his role in the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.