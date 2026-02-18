WWF marks milestone with MIS, mobile App launch

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) inaugurated its Management Information System (MIS) and Mobile Application at a prestigious ceremony in Islamabad, with Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain as Chief Guest.

The initiative was hailed as a landmark step in institutional reforms, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and digitization of workers’ welfare services.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain stated that this day marks a historic milestone in institutional reforms and the welfare of industrial workers.

The Minister stated that through the Mobile Application and Management Information System, workers will now be able to submit their claims from the comfort of their homes. This initiative will ensure transparency, efficiency, and merit, while all official procedures are being fully digitized. He described it as a practical example of modern governance and good governance.

He said that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has undertaken bold and transformative initiatives to modernize the system for providing facilities to workers.

He further stated that the government is taking serious measures to make institutions exemplary and financially sustainable. Financial discipline is being strengthened and effective utilization of resources is being ensured so that reforms remain sustainable on solid foundations.

The Minister emphasized that the government is resolving issues of people from all political parties without discrimination and above political affiliations.

Paying tribute to the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, he said that under his visionary policies, Pakistan is progressing steadily toward development and stability. He also appreciated the services of the Armed Forces of Pakistan under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, stating that strong national institutions form the foundation of the country’s progress.

Speaking about overseas Pakistanis, the Federal Minister said that for the first time, various countries are allocating formal job quotas for Pakistan, opening doors to global markets for skilled youth and significantly increasing foreign exchange inflows. He added that meetings with foreign ministers are ongoing to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis and to create maximum employment opportunities abroad, which are having positive effects on the national economy.

Secretary Workers Welfare Fund, Zulfiqar Ahmed, stated in his address that under the leadership of Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, this transparency-based project has been successfully completed and the institution will continue its journey of reforms and improvement.

During the ceremony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain also presented a cheque worth PKR 1 million to the child of a worker from Lucky Cement Factory who was martyred in a terrorist incident.

At the conclusion of the event, commemorative shields were presented to the Chief Guest, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and other directors.

The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to utilizing technology for public service, promoting the welfare of industrial workers, strengthening institutions, and continuing collective efforts for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Federal Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Zulfiqar Ahmed, Member Punjab Assembly Mohsin Ayub, media representatives, officials from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with other senior officers and directors, were also present on the occasion.