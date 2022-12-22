Writ of state to be established at all cost: PM

RAWALPINDI, Dec 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government would establish writ of the state at any cost and no one would be allowed to derail the hard-earned gains of war on terrorism.

“Writ of the state will be established at all cost and no one will be allowed to derail the hard-earned gains of war on terror achieved through unparalleled sacrifices of the nation and valiant armed forces,” the prime minister said talking to the officers and soldiers at CMH Rawalpindi who got injured during CTD complex Bannu Operation.

The prime minister met the injured officer and soldiers and paid tribute to the courage and valour of the troops who cleared CTD complex Bannu.

He said that the martyrs and their families had rendered supreme sacrifices for ensuring the safety and security of the people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “We are determined to fight out terrorism in its all forms and manifestations and break nexus between terrorists, their supporters and sympathisers till achieving a peaceful and stable environment.”