WPC Working Council Calls for Stronger Tobacco Control and Regulation of E-Cigarettes

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):The 9th Meeting of the Working Council of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) of the National Assembly of Pakistan was held on Tuesday at the WPC Secretariat, Parliament House, Islamabad, under the chairpersonship of Secretary WPC, Dr. Shahida Rehmani.

The meeting featured a briefing arranged by the Aurat Foundation and focused on tobacco control, particularly the regulation of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), e-cigarettes and other emerging nicotine products. The meeting was held at 25 August 2026 at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting was attended by Treasurer WPC, Ms. Shahida Begum, MNA along with MNAs Ms. Farakh Khan, Ms. Naeema Kishwer Khan and Ms. Rana Ansar, along with health experts and representatives of civil society organizations. Professor Dr. Mati-ur-Rehman, Dean, Health Services Academy, delivered a detailed briefing on the health risks associated with tobacco and nicotine products and the challenges of effective tobacco-control implementation in Pakistan.

The Members of WPC expressed concern over the increasing use and promotion of e-cigarettes and other nicotine products, particularly among young people.

The discussion highlighted the harmful effects of nicotine on children, women, pregnant women and passive smokers, as well as concerns regarding different flavours, advertising and digital marketing that may encourage youth consumption.

The Working Council reviewed the proposed ENDS legislation and emphasized the need for stronger regulatory provisions, including consideration of a 20 mg/ml nicotine concentration limit, enhanced penalties for violations, restrictions on flavoured ENDS products and their marketing, and stronger monitoring and enforcement.

Participants also called for increasing graphic health-warning coverage from 60% to 70–80% and ensuring strict implementation of the 50-metre smoke-free restriction around educational institutions.

The Working Council called for greater parliamentary engagement to strengthen the proposed ENDS legislation. It was proposed that relevant parliamentary committees engage with DRAP and other concerned authorities to review the regulatory framework and develop appropriate amendments. The Council also supported parliamentary intervention, including a Calling Attention Notice on graphic health warnings, and proposed a broader forum involving parliamentarians, health experts and civil society to deliberate on the bill and proposed amendments.

The Working Council emphasized continued collaboration among Parliament, government institutions, health experts and civil society organizations, including the Aurat Foundation, to strengthen tobacco-control efforts.

The meeting also stressed the importance of equipping members of parliamentary committees and Parliament with the necessary information and knowledge to strengthen legislation on tobacco control and emerging nicotine products, alongside sustained awareness and educational campaigns targeting young people.

The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus reaffirmed its commitment to evidence-based legislation, stronger parliamentary oversight and effective tobacco-control measures to protect public health, particularly the health and well-being of children, youth and women.