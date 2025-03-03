World Wildlife Day: CDA, ICT pledge unwavering conservation efforts of Margalla Hills

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, under the leadership of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the rich biodiversity of the Margalla Hills, a natural treasure and the crown jewel of Pakistan’s capital.

The Margalla Hills, home to iconic species such as the elusive leopard, the graceful barking deer, and the vibrant Kaleej Pheasant, are not just a scenic backdrop to Islamabad but a vital part of the nation’s ecological and cultural heritage.

Recognizing the urgent need to protect this diverse ecosystem, the CDA and ICT administration vowed to intensify efforts to ensure its survival for future generations.

In a statement issued on World Wildlife Day, Chairman Randhawa emphasized the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders, including government bodies, environmental organizations, and local communities. “The Margalla Hills are a sanctuary for wildlife and a source of pride for our nation. We must work together to safeguard this invaluable natural heritage,” he said.

The administration pledged to strengthen partnerships and implement robust conservation strategies to combat threats such as habitat loss, poaching, and climate change.

The goal is to create a sustainable environment where wildlife can thrive, and future generations can enjoy the beauty and ecological benefits of the Margalla Hills.

As part of the World Wildlife Day celebrations, the CDA and ICT also called on citizens to join hands in this noble cause. “Protecting wildlife is not just the responsibility of the government; it is a collective duty. Every individual can contribute to preserving the biodiversity that enriches our environment and our lives,” the statement read.

The Margalla Hills, with their lush greenery and diverse wildlife, remain a symbol of Islamabad’s natural beauty.