World should fund for Afghan education, health, food sectors directly: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that if the international community was not willing to politically recognise the Afghan government it should at least directly spend on education, health and food sectors to avert any crisis.

In a special media talk he said Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ Conference was a major moot on Afghanistan. The situation in Afghanistan was deteriorating where women and children were most affected, he added.

Pakistan, he said had already given Rs 5 billion aid to Afghanistan, but Pakistan could not be left alone in support of Afghanistan as no economy in the world can bear such a burden.

If the situation further worsened in Afghanistan, a great human tragedy could ensue, he said.

“We do not want people to migrate from Afghanistan,” Fawad said adding this issue could create difficult situation for the world including Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

He said the US had frozen $ 9 billion of Afghanistan, if this money was not returned the crisis will escalate.