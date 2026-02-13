World Radio Day Observed Worldwide

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):World Radio Day was observed across the globe today to highlight the enduring importance of radio as a trusted and accessible medium of communication. The day was proclaimed by UNESCO in 2011 and is marked annually on February 13.

The theme for 2026, “Radio and Artificial Intelligence: AI is a tool, not a voice,” emphasizes the responsible use of emerging technologies in broadcasting while preserving the human touch that defines radio journalism.

Broadcasters, media organizations, and community radio stations organized special programs, discussions, and awareness campaigns to celebrate radio’s role in informing, educating, and connecting communities worldwide.