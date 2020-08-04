World must impose sanctions on India for its crimes against humanity: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Aug 04 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur urged the international community to impose sanctions on India for its crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The world must pressurize India to fulfill its promises made to people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self determination, the minister said in a message on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to be observed on Wednesday (tomorrow).

He said August 5, last, was yet another black day in the history of IIOJK when the Indian authorities blatantly violated the international laws and the United Nations resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and tried to further consolidate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

This condemnable act was a reminder of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) inspired Hindutva mindset of Indian government which was marginalizing minorities especially Muslims, he added.

People of IIOJK had shown exemplary resilience and fortitude against Indian atrocities, he said while reminding Pakistan’s commitment with the international community to take notice of Indian illegal and inhumane actions in Indian Illegally Occupied territory and grant Kashmiris their right to self determination.

Gandapur said the government continued its efforts to expose India on international forums and as a result the international support to Pakistan and Kashmiri on issue of IIOJK had increased manifolds. International media was continuously exposing Indian atrocities and human right violations in IIOJK, he added.

Around eight million people in IIOJK had been turned into prisoners in their own houses that exposed Indian so-called secularism and sham democracy before the world.

A picture of three year old boy sitting besides the dead body of his 60 years old grandfather killed by Indian security forces speaks volumes of Indian brutality in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, he remarked.