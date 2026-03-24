World landmarks illuminate in Pakistan flag colors on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): The iconic landmarks across the globe lit up in the green and white colors of Pakistan’s national flag to mark Pakistan Day, symbolizing unity, respect, and friendship between Pakistan and the respective nations.

In the United Arab Emirates, the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, dazzled with a spectacular light show featuring Pakistan’s flag. The green-white light display drew crowds of admirers, particularly the Pakistani nationals.

In Türkiye, Ankara’s tallest tower, Atakule, glowed in vibrant green and white on the eve of Pakistan Day, while the iconic bridges over the Bosphorus in Istanbul, linking Asia and Europe, were illuminated in green and white as a glowing tribute to Pak-Turkish brotherhood.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara and locals expressed gratitude with messages of “Teşekkürler Türkiye” (Thank you, Türkiye).

“The Istanbul bridges linking Asia to Europe were illuminated in the colors of the Pakistan flag. Long live the brotherhood,” the Pakistan embassy wrote on its X handle in Turkish language.

In Qatar, Doha’s skyline shone brightly as the Sheraton Hotel, The Torch (home to the world’s largest 360° external screen), and Al Jaber Twin Towers in Lusail were lit in Pakistan’s flag colors.

The illumination served as a tribute to unity and the enduring Pakistan-Qatar friendship.

In the Republic of Korea, Seoul’s famous Banpo Bridge was illuminated in green and white, symbolizing the strong and growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and South Korea.

The display carried heartfelt messages of “Pakistan Zindabad! Pak-Korea dosti Zindabad!” (Long live Pakistan! Long live Pak-Korea friendship).

The members of the Pakistani diaspora in these countries flocked to the illuminated landmarks for memorable photo opportunities, capturing the proud moments against the glowing backdrops and sharing them widely on social media to express their love for the homeland.

Large numbers of overseas Pakistanis also attended the official celebrations hosted by Pakistan’s diplomatic missions and community associations in different countries.

The events included flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, speeches highlighting the significance of the Lahore Resolution, and community gatherings that reinforced national spirit and unity among Pakistanis living abroad.