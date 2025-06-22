World Food Safety Day marked with call for stronger action, inclusive reforms

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): World Food Safety Day was observed in Islamabad with a renewed push for stricter food controls, public awareness, and greater inclusion of women and youth in food safety systems.

Stakeholders from national and international organisations called for a coordinated approach to reduce foodborne diseases and promote safer practices across the food chain.

The event was organised by the office of the Special Assistant to the Chairman Senate, in collaboration with IMPACT Research International, Gallup Pakistan, and the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA). Speakers from both local and international institutions highlighted the need for better food safety policies and more inclusive practices.

Talking to participants, Executive Director at IMPACT Research International, Zubair Faisal Abbasi

stressed the need for Pakistan to follow key principles laid out by FAO. He said that better food governance and preventive approaches could reduce the burden of foodborne illnesses. He called for clearer labelling of food products to help people make informed choices.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Islamabad Food Authority, Dr. Tahira Siddique

shared key concerns about public health. She said that more than 68% of diseases in Pakistan are linked to unsafe food and water. “We are making efforts to ensure food safety standards are followed by checking the entire supply chain, monitoring risks, and taking action when needed,” she said.

Joining virtually from Rome, Catherine Bessey from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) emphasized the role of national systems in food regulation. “Food control systems protect public health and allow fair trade. FAO is supporting countries in identifying priorities to improve these systems,” she said.

Jean Leonard Touadi, FAO Special Coordinator for Parliamentary Networks, also spoke from Rome and underlined the responsibility of lawmakers in ensuring public access to safe and nutritious food. “Parliaments play a central role in developing legal frameworks and monitoring policies,” he said.

In the seminar, food safety was also discussed in the context of education and gender roles. Dr. Yasser Durrani, a food scientist based in Peshawar, noted that awareness among school students about hygiene and safe food practices can improve public health. He said adolescents should be taught food safety basics as part of their regular education.

Similarly, Tehreem Sarwar from the National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC) Islamabad highlighted the contribution of women in ensuring food safety. “In most households, women handle food preparation, storage, and serving. Their training is crucial for safe consumption,” she said. She also stressed the importance of women’s role in agriculture and food production.

She called for more opportunities for women to gain food safety knowledge and skills, which can improve safety standards throughout the food chain. According to her, involving women more in this sector could also support wider economic development.

Furthermore, Mehwish Shiraz, a nutritionist, pointed out that women in food safety roles still face challenges. “It’s important for women to speak up about contamination, unsafe practices, and compliance issues. The sector needs more confident voices, especially from women who are new to the profession,” she said.

She added that many leadership and technical roles in food safety are still dominated by men, and gender bias remains a hurdle. “We must remain committed to ensuring food safety and encourage more women to lead in this field,” she said.

Speaking on the broader issues, Tabinda Ashraf Shahid, a dietitian and editor of SIGNS, linked food safety to national challenges. She said countries like Pakistan face inflation, conflict, and climate change, which impact nutrition levels. “These issues lead to stunting and wasting in children. We must build strong legal systems and train those involved in food handling to manage these concerns better,” she said.

She also called for greater regulation of informal food vendors, who often operate outside the formal inspection system, posing risks to consumer health.

The seminar concluded with a joint call for action from all sectors—government agencies, parliamentarians, academic institutions, and professionals. The message was clear: improving food safety requires coordination at all levels and across the entire food chain, from production to consumption.