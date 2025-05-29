World Digestive Health Day:  Medical expert advise to consume balanced diet to improve digestive health

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):On the occasion of World Digestive Health Day, observed on May 29, medical experts emphasized the importance of a balanced and nutritious diet to promote digestive health and prevent related complications.

Speaking at a press conference held at the National Press Club, Dr. Sultan Zeb, Dr. Sarwar Malik, and Dr. Tayyab Saeed highlighted key causes of digestive issues, including the consumption of unhealthy, high-fat foods, inadequate water intake, and irregular lifestyles.

They further noted that mental stress, smoking, and alcohol consumption significantly contribute to worsening digestive conditions.

The experts revealed that over 40% of individuals suffer from acidity-related problems despite taking medication.

They urged the public to adopt lifestyle changes such as avoiding late-night meals, eating in moderation, staying physically active and not remaining sedentary for extended periods.

They also pointed out that one in every three people worldwide experiences digestive problems, such as heartburn, acidity, indigestion, and constipation, often due to poor dietary and lifestyle habits.

Special emphasis was placed on ensuring children receive nutritious diets to prevent future health issues.

Finally, the health experts called for nationwide public awareness campaigns to educate people about the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle practices to safeguard their digestive well-being.