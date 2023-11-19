World Children Day to observe on Nov 20

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):In anticipation of World Children’s Day tomorrow, the global community is gearing up to celebrate under the theme “For Every Child, Every Right”, serving as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility to ensure the well-being and rights of every child, regardless of their circumstances.

This year’s theme underscores the imperative to address the diverse needs of children worldwide, emphasizing that every child deserves access to fundamental rights such as education, healthcare, protection from exploitation, and the right to a nurturing environment.

The celebration aims to raise awareness about the challenges that children face globally and rally support for initiatives that empower them to thrive.

As nations unite to mark this significant day, various events and activities are planned to highlight the importance of upholding the rights of children. Educational workshops, awareness campaigns, and community outreach programs are scheduled to take place across the globe.

Governments, non-governmental organizations, and communities are encouraged to come together to address the unique needs of children and work towards creating a world where every child’s rights are protected and respected.

This year’s theme resonates with the ongoing efforts to build a more inclusive and equitable world for children, encouraging individuals and organizations to reflect on the progress made and the work that still lies ahead.

As the world unites to celebrate World Children’s Day, the focus remains on fostering an environment where every child has the opportunity to grow, learn, and flourish, ensuring a brighter and more promising future for the younger generation.