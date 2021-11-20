World can’t remain indifferent, to ugly situation in bleeding IIOJK: Niazi

MIRPUR (AJK): Nov 20 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the world could not remain indifferent, for further long time, to the grave situation prevailing in the bleeding Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of senior Kashmiri journalists which called on him under the leadership of the Azad Kashmir Newspaper Society (AKNS) President Sardar Zahid Tabbasum at Jammu and Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Saturday.

AJK Information Minister Faheem Rabbani and Director General Jammu Kashmir Liberation Cell Ershad Mahmud were also present on the occasion.

Lambasting New Delhi the AJK Prime Minister said that India had intensified its reign of state terrorism in IIOJK in occupied Kashmir to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the valiant people of Jammu & Kashmir for securing their fundamental right to self determination.

He lauded Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising Kashmir question at all relevant global forum seeking early peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue, he added.

Qayyum Niazi said “recently we have presented the case of Kashmir issue before the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) delegation calling upon the OIC to raise its voice for resolving the Kashmir dispute without further loss of time.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi said that his government was fully aware of the problems of the common man and taking revolutionary steps to make life easier for the people according to the vision of the party’s Supremo and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Niazi said that the AJK print media had always played an unforgettable role in protecting the Kashmir issue at international level and has exposed the Indian forces’ repressions over the globe.

He said the government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the working journalists and its affiliated journalists and will utilize all resources to solve their problems.

The AJK Prime Minister said the media was a powerful pillar of the state and the government will utilize all possible resources to solve their problems. In response to the demands of the AKNS, the Prime Minister assured increase the normal budget and transfer one percent of the development budget to the Press Information Department at the request of AKNS.

In this connection the Prime Minister ordered constitution of a committee headed by the Information Minister Sardar Fahim Rabbani which will hold a formal meeting in Muzaffarabad next week to resolve the issue of payment of arrears of state newspapers will be settled shortly and the problems created by the previous government will also be solved as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of state media in projecting the Kashmir issue at international level and added that state newspapers were playing a vital role in projecting the voice of Kashmiri people against Indian forces’ repressions effectively at international level He said our priority is to make state newspapers the strongest weapon of Azad Kashmir and to solve their basic problems to strengthen the institutions and make the workers associated with news papers prosperous. He said newspapers have a big role to play in providing information in the most backward areas of Azad Kashmir.