World Cancer Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):World cancer day is being observed today with an aim to raise awareness about the disease and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

This year theme of the day is ‘close the care gap: everyone deserves access to cancer care.’ it is a part of a 3-year long campaign from 2022 to 2024.

This marks the second year in a three-year campaign, emphasizing the need for global efforts to address disparities in cancer detection, treatment, and support services.

The theme for World Cancer Day 2024 underscores the commitment to creating a more equitable healthcare landscape.

The campaign aims to address disparities in access to cancer care, emphasizing the importance of making these services universally accessible. The overarching agenda for 2024 is ‘Together, we challenge those in power.’

World Cancer Day holds immense importance as a global effort to combat cancer. The focus is on promoting prevention, early detection, and effective treatment options to improve outcomes for individuals facing cancer.

It serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing battle against the disease and provides a platform to celebrate the triumphs of survivors.

The day encourages collective action to strengthen cancer care, detection, prevention, and treatment.

World Cancer Day mobilizes individuals worldwide to participate in various activities and events. Both online and offline initiatives serve as powerful reminders that everyone has a role in reducing the global cancer burden and spreading awareness.