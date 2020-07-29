World Bank’s outgoing country director calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Outgoing Country Director of World Bank in Pakistan Patchamuthu Illangovan Wednesday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and senior officials were also present, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Illangovan thanked the Prime Minister for his support during his stay in Pakistan and recognized Pakistan’s efforts towards stabilization of economy and overall reform process including response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister appreciated the partnership with World Bank and wished the outgoing World Bank Country Director success for his next assignment.