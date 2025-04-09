World Bank, IFC pledge full support for Pakistan Railways’ modernization

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):The top officials from the World Bank (WB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Wednesday vowed strong backing for the modernization of Pakistan Railways during a high-level meeting with Minister of State for Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani.

The delegation, led by WB Regional Director Pankaj Gupta, included WB Program Leader Muhammad Anis and IFC Country Principal Officer Naz Khan.

They discussed key proposals to upgrade railway infrastructure and services, aligning with the government’s vision for a more efficient and economically vibrant rail network.

Modernizing Pakistan Railways is a top priority for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stated Minister Kayani.

He highlighted that the planned reforms would not only enhance passenger services but also national economic growth, as an improved railway system would boost trade and connectivity across the country.

The WB and IFC officials presented innovative strategies to accelerate development in the sector, with both sides agreeing to deepen collaboration for sustainable progress.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with a shared commitment to transforming Pakistan Railways into a modern, reliable, and eco-friendly transport system.