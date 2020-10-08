World appreciated Pakistan in fight against COVID-19: Shafqat

MANSEHRA, Oct 08 (APP):Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that reforms in the education sector and educating every child of Pakistan are the top priority of the PTI government.

He expressed these views while addressing students at Batrasi Cadet College.

The minister further said that 20 million children are out of schools, it’s a big challenge to bring them to school, we would utilize all of our resources to educate these children.

Talking about the outbreak of COVID-19, Shafqat Mahmood said that with the blessing of Almighty Allah we are in a position to send our children to schools, the decision of closing schools during the outbreak was a good assessment which has saved our education sector and now we have no intention to close educational institutions again.

The minister stated that Batrasi Cadet College is a premier institution with the best education and discipline which is commendable for its services rendered for best facilities to the youth of Pakistan.

Earlier, on the arrival of the minister at Batrasi Cadet College a smartly turned out contingent of students presented him a guard of honour.

Shafqat Mahmood also administered oath from the proctorial board members, laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda and offered Fatiha for the departed souls particularly those who have lost their lives in the devastating earthquake of 2005.

Shafqat Mahmood also inaugurated the swimming pool of the college and witnessed the championship