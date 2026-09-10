Workshop on professional code of ethics held for non teaching staff at FUUAST

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):A special workshop on the “Professional Code of Ethics” was held for the non teaching staff of Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST), here, where the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari delivered a detailed lecture on professional responsibilities, honesty and ethical conduct.

The session was held on Thursday, September 10, and was attended by almost all categories of non-teaching staff, including security guards, office attendants, supervisors, drivers, examination staff, peons and watchmen. Heads of departments and administrative officers were also present.

During the workshop, the Vice Chancellor took an oath from the staff to perform their duties honestly, respect female staff and students, and work with dedication for the good name of FUUAST.

The workshop also included practical activities to show how staff should perform their duties in a polite and professional manner and what kind of behaviour should be avoided at the university.

In his lecture, Dr Shinwari guided the staff about their professional and ethical responsibilities in the light of Eastern values, Pakistani social values and the university’s Code of Conduct.

He said that the scale or designation of an employee is only a form of classification. A good employee is one who understands his or her responsibilities and deals with colleagues and other people in a polite and respectful manner.

He said this is also the teaching of our religion and part of our social and professional values.

The Vice Chancellor especially asked the staff to deal with female employees and students with respect and politeness.

He said they should speak to them respectfully and avoid any unnecessary argument or confrontation.

Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari said that non-teaching staff are an asset and the face of the university.

“Whenever an outsider visits the university, the first interaction is often with security guards, bus drivers, admission desk staff and other non-teaching employees,” he said.

He therefore stressed that all staff members, including security guards and drivers, should adopt a polite, helpful and respectful attitude.

The lecture also covered how different duties should be performed inside the university and what kind of actions, words and behaviour should be avoided in the workplace.

The Vice Chancellor said that a professional and respectful working environment can only be created when every employee understands his or her responsibilities and performs them with honesty and good manners.