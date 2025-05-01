37.8 C
Workers true strength of Pakistan: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP): On Labour Day, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, paid tribute to the hardworking people of Pakistan, stating, our workers are the backbone of this nation.

In his message on International Labour Day, he said that the labourers tireless efforts drive our progress, and they deserve not just recognition, but protection.

He emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring laws that safeguard workers’ rights, dignity, and well-being.

Every worker deserves a safe, fair, and respectful workplace, and we are committed to making that a reality.

