Workers are real strength of PTI: Dr Shahbaz Gill

FAISALABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Saturday

that workers were the real strength of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and they would give a befitting

defeat to the political opponents who were trying to protect the looters and plunderers.

Talking to the media after condoling with a PTI worker over the death of his son in Madina Town

here, he said, “Prime Minister has fulfilled his promise that no minister under his premiership will

be involved in corruption and up till now no documentary proof of corruption has been submitted

against any one of his ministers”.

He said that Imran Khan was one of the most serious leaders who had not interested in making

money nor he had any peon like Malik Maqsood who was the handler of his ill-gotten money.

He said: “Our workers are fully aware of the fact that they have to spend from his own pocket

to serve the masses or resolve their issues”. Most of the PTI workers belonged to the poor and

middle class and hence they were most energetic, he said. The workers who had born with

golden spoon in their mouth were never energetic, he added.

He said that PTI workers were now protecting Prime Minister Imran Khan in the public as they

know whatever Imran Khan was doing his ultimate objective was to facilitate the poor masses.

He said that due to corona, the global economics faced a major meltdown and prices of different

commodities recorded historic increase of 4 times but in Pakistan, only a minor portion of inflation

was passed on to the people. “With the blessing of Allah Almighty and sincere efforts of Prime

Minister Imran Khan, our GDP growth rate is at 5.37 percent”, he added.

He said that our opponents were perturbed over this achievement but they should remember

the public gathering of Mandi Bahauddin where a crowd of millions gave a strong message

that majority of people still supported their beloved leader Imran Khan.

Quoting Shahbaz Sharif, he said that yesterday, he was upset due to the charge-sheet and

he was using delaying tactics and started confrontation with the lawyers of FIA.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif looted and plundered Rs 16 billion through different bank accounts.

This modus operandi was originally introduced by Asif Ali Zardari and later Shahbaz Sharif and

Hamza Shahbaz followed it, however, it would prove their political death, he opined.

He said that now there was no Malik Qayyum to give decisions of their own choice. Shahbaz

Sharif has to go to jail as he cannot escape from his loot and plunder. He (Shahbaz Sharif) was

saying that he intended to go to assembly. “We are waiting for him to give him a political response

befitting to him”, Gill added.

The SAPM also criticized some TV channels which were not paying salaries to their workers and

said that TV channels were earning hefty profit of 36 percent. Hence, they should give salary to

their workers without any further delay otherwise, he would identify them by name if they failed

to clear dues of their workers, he warned.

He said that opposition was making hue and cry that why Imran Khan dubbed Nawaz Sharif as

“Bhagora” (absconder).

He said that the court had declared him as absconder and what we can say an absconder in Urdu

except “Bhagora”. The government was also trying its optimum for the repatriation of Nawaz Sharif,

he added.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif had presented a unique logic that FIA could not proceed against any

private person, but the High Court on 23rd November had given a verdict that FIA could proceed

against such elements.

He said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has now stuffiest time as he has successfully controlled corona

and saved the country from bankruptcy, now he is ready to face his political opponents with the

help of its workers. He (PM) would not give any NRO and the looters would have to go to jail.

They should immediately return the ill-gotten money and surrender themselves to the courts,

then they could enter into political arena if law allows them to do so, he added.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said the PTI workers should prepare themselves to give a befitting response

to the political opponents as Imran Khan himself had jumped into the field.

Responding to a question about looted money, he said, “We have retrieved Rs 550 billion and

out of it, Rs 400 billion spent on the health cards which had made people millionaire. Now, it is

the duty of people to think that who looted them and who had made them rich through transparent

welfare policies”.

He said, if tax was collected judiciously, the country would definitely make progress. Hence, the

government had decided to retrieve ill-gotten money from looters and plunderers and from this

amount we will launch Ration Cards and Kisan Cards in addition to providing most of other

facilities to the downtrodden, he added.

He hoped that people would stand righteous person as Islam clearly directed them to support

for the right.

Responding to yet another query, he said that Imran Khan was not afraid of ‘No Confidence Move’.

“We are fully prepared and would foil all such conspiracies”, he added.

About long march, he said that lofty claims of Rana Sanaullah and Shahbaz Sharif had no weight.

They could not stage a long march as the divergent political parties would skip one after another,

he added.

About a question to his participation in next elections, he said, “This decision will be made by

Prime Minister Imran Khan that if I have to contest the elections or not, or from which constituency”.