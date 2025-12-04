Work begins on N-25 Pakistan Expressway in Balochistan: Aleem Khan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): The National Highway Authority has formally started

construction on the 800-kilometre-long N-25 Pakistan Expressway in Balochistan, a strategic highway linking Karachi, Quetta and Chaman, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said on Thursday.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the National Highway Authority (NHA), the minister said that this Highway in Balochistan will serve as a strategic milestone and also be a transformative step for the socio-economic development of the country’s largest province in area, said a press release.

He added that the construction of such roads is a major breakthrough for Balochistan. Federal Minister reviewed the pace of ongoing projects in the province of Balochistan including the M-8, which is crucial for enhancing connectivity with Gwadar Port. During the meeting, the Federal Minister was also briefed on security matters and other aspects related to NHA’s construction activities in Balochistan.

During briefing the projects in Sindh, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan directed the early completion of the remaining works on Lyari Expressway. He said that the National Highway Authority will develop Lyari Expressway as a model road for the entire city of Karachi, where special arrangements for cleanliness, landscaping and beautification will set a new benchmark for quality infrastructure.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Lyari Expressway will be a valuable gift for Karachi and people of this district. Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan was informed that work on the toll plaza, lining, and lighting of the Lyari Expressway has been completed upon which he directed that M-Tag and other facilities should also be ensured.

He further instructed that rest areas and other amenities, similar to those on the Islamabad-Murree Expressway, be extended on Lyari Expressway, as well.

Abdul Aleem Khan also directed the NHA Chairman to personally visit the Lyari Expressway. Abdul Aleem Khan noted that several tough decisions had to be taken to ensure quality and improved work on this important project.

He informed the meeting that the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Sindh will be invited for the inauguration of Lyari Expressway.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA, and other relevant officers who briefed the minister on key matters.