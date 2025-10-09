Work accelerates on T-Chowk Flyover Project under Interior Minister’s directive

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP):Construction work on the T-Chowk Flyover Project has gained significant momentum following special directives from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) intensifies efforts to complete the project within the stipulated timeline.

According to a detailed briefing, the piling work of the project has been completed 100 percent, while 84 percent of the girder casting and 60 percent of the protective wall construction have also been finalized.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the project site to review ongoing construction activities.

During the visit, he expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of work and emphasized the need to maintain high construction standards throughout the project.

To enhance the project’s aesthetic appeal, the Chairman directed officials to prepare and submit a comprehensive landscaping and horticulture plan without delay. He further instructed that modern LED lighting be installed permanently along the flyover and surrounding areas to beautify the site and ensure visibility at night.

Chairman Randhawa also issued directives to ensure cleanliness and proper maintenance at all completed sections of the development work, underscoring the importance of a clean and welcoming environment for commuters.

Highlighting the project’s importance, the CDA chief noted that the T-Chowk Flyover will provide signal-free travel not only for residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, but also for commuters arriving from Lahore and other parts of Punjab, significantly improving traffic flow and reducing congestion at one of the busiest entry points of the capital.

He urged the consultants and resident engineers to ensure timely completion and uphold the highest quality standards in all construction activities.

Officials briefed the Chairman that construction work is continuing round the clock, with teams engaged in 24/7 development operations to meet the project deadline.

Senior CDA officials, contractors, consultants, and the project director accompanied the Chairman during the visit.