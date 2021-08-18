Women Violence; all stakeholders should cooperate with govt: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said that all stakeholders including politicians, journalists, teachers and parents should cooperate with the government for ending violence against women in the society.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned the mass assault on a famous TikToker Ayesha at Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore.

“It was a very tragic incident. It was a collective responsibility of all to play active role for eliminating these kinds of violence related incidents,” he said.

Gill expressed his hope that police, through video clips, would identify those who involved in the assault.

He said that the responsible would be brought to justice very soon so as the women of Pakistan could not feel.

“It is a responsibility of all to ensure safety and equal rights in the society,” he said.

He assured that the government would never spare a single person involved in the assault.