Women should aware about their fundamental rights: Farah Shah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Member Provincial Assembly Farah Azeem Shah on Saturday stressed that women should be aware about their fundamental rights.
Talking to APP here on the occasion of International Women Day, she said that the parents should play a vital role by educating and creating awareness among their children about basic women rights.
She said, “Iman Pakistan Movement” has embarked its struggle from Balochistan and every patriot political party would become the part of this movement besides taking unified stance for the betterment and economic stability of the country.
She further emphasized that mother can establish a proper society as women empowered in Pakistan, but there was dire need to educate them about their rights.
She urged the federal and provincial governments to establish institutional frameworks to address gender disparities in education, health, employment and political participation.
