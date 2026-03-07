Women Ramazan Bazaar in Islamabad offers affordable goods, organic products

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP): A special women-only Ramazan facilitation bazaar has been set up in Sector G-11, offering consumers affordable daily-use items along with organic and chemical-free products during the holy month.

The bazaar was organised by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) in collaboration with the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI), coinciding with International Women’s Day.

According to organisers, the initiative aims to promote women’s entrepreneurship by providing female traders and business owners with a platform to showcase their products and connect with customers.

A large number of women entrepreneurs participated in the market, setting up stalls displaying clothing, food items, handicrafts and other household products. Consumers also attended the event in significant numbers.

Officials said the market features a fully cashless payment system in line with the government’s efforts to promote digital transactions in public markets.

Women stallholders said the facility market provides an opportunity to market their products and strengthen their businesses.

CDA officials said strict price monitoring mechanisms have been put in place at the market, similar to other Ramazan facilitation bazaars in the federal capital, to ensure essential items are available at reasonable rates.

Representatives of the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the initiative, describing it as a step towards supporting women-led businesses and improving economic participation of women.

Authorities expressed hope that such initiatives would help expand opportunities for women entrepreneurs while ensuring consumers have access to reasonably priced goods during Ramazan.