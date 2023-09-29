Women prepare culinary delights to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): People from all walks of life including women in various cities of the country were seen busy arranging Mehfil-e-Milad and preparing special traditional foods to distribute among masses to celebrate 12 Rabi Ul awal with religious zeal and fervor.

“The special events of Mehfil e Milad un Nabi (SAWW) always stand as beautiful and the best means of reiterating and promoting the love with the Prophet (PBUH),” said a woman while talking to a Private news channel.

“We deeply love the Holy Prophet (PBUH) because Allah, the Almighty said that “ Allah has utmost love for his Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so the Muslims have to hold and pose love for the holy Prophet (PBUH),” said another woman.

Like every year, on the eve of the Birth of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), various spiritual Mehfil-e-Millad were being celebrated at homes and schools, said a teacher.

“Special women’s conferences, events, and Mehfil-e-Milad have been arranged to pay respect to the last messenger of Allah Almighty whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for the whole of mankind.”

“We have prepared special food and distributed it among neighbors and family friends,” said a female student.

“Like previous year this year too, we have arranged a soulful Mehfil-e-Milad with reciting Drood-o salaam and offering dua for peace, progress, and prosperity not only for our own country but for the entire Muslim Ummah,” said another female citizen.

“My kids are excited about arranging Mehfil Milad and they have an illuminating house with colorful buntings, lights, and green flags to show their immeasurable love for the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the occasion of 12th Rabi ul Awwal,” said a mother.

As we celebrate the religious festival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW), the demand for catering business is rising where traditional food is being distributed among neighbors and those less fortunate than themselves for charitable causes whenever the occasion comes.

The sale of various size ‘Daigs’ (large cooking pots) on the rise ahead of Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) like other festivities, ready-cooked food has always been an important part of any special occasion as well,” said a citizen while distributing food.

“Online food catering business is another charm and huge demand of food delivery orders to fulfill the demand of the citizens,” said a worker at the shop.

Another citizen said, “Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW) is a big festival for us and we celebrate it with our family and friends and we distribute special ‘chicken pulao’ on this occasion”.

The majority of markets and streets are echoing with ‘Darood o Naat’s’ in the love and respect of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) while people have distributed traditional foods as a mark of devotion.