‘Women Learning Partnership Program TOT 2025’ concludes

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP): A three-day Women Learning Partnership Program TOT 2025, organized by Aurat Foundation, concluded on Friday, empowering participants through leadership development, advocacy techniques, and democratic values. Held to strengthen women’s leadership abilities, the program brought together journalists, academics, and students.

Renowned journalist and former Vice President of the National Press Club, Myra Imran, led insightful sessions on “How to Advocate a Social Campaign” and “Key Principles of a Good Democratic Society”. Global Facilitator Rabeea Hadi also shared valuable insights, discussing key takeaways and suggesting topics for participants to work on.

Manager Advocacy Maqsooda Solangi introduced Naeem Mirza’s book “Women Leadership and Achievement: Historical Perspective”, while also highlighting her own book “Padar Shahi Cha Aahi: What is Patriarchy?”.

Through group activities and discussions, participants gained skills to promote women’s rights and empowerment. Certificates were awarded to participants, marking a successful conclusion to the program.