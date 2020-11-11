ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):Women empowerment was among the top priorities of Pakistan and the government had taken multiple legislative, policy and administrative actions for the promotion and protection of women rights and gender equality.

This was stated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Zaheer A. Janjua during an event organized by the European Parliament’s Delegation for relations with the countries of South Asia (DSAS) to exchange views with Ambassadors of South Asian countries on the “gender equality efforts in South Asia” on November 10, a press release received here on Wednesday said Chair of the South Asia Delegation MEP Nicola Procaccini (Italy) moderated the event.

The event was attended by MEPs from the South Asia Delegation, senior officials from European External Action Service and Ambassadors of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Zaheer A. Janjua briefed the MEPs on the leading role played by Pakistani women in all walks of life, including politics, bureaucracy, judiciary, armed forces, education, health, business, sports, etc.

Ambassador Janjua maintained that Pakistan and the EU remain engaged through structured dialogue mechanisms to cooperate in diverse fields, including women rights and gender equality. He assured of Pakistan’s cooperation to the EU and its institutions for further deepening of bilateral relations.

He also congratulated MEP Nicola Procaccini and MEP Evelyn Regner on their election as the Chair and Vice Chair of the South Asia Delegation respectively. He wished them success in their endeavors and assured of his full support.

Embassy of Pakistan has traditionally maintained close and cordial relations with the European Parliament’s South Asia Delegation. Today’s interaction, conducted through virtual format, offered an opportunity for frank and open exchange of views.