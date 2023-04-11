Women economic empowerment vital for gender parity: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that women empowerment was interlinked with their economic inclusiveness, especially in the budget process and budget allocation adding rationalizing the budget as per gender requirement was pivotal for gender equality.

He expressed these views while addressing an event “Gender Responsive Budgeting’ organized by Women Parliamentary Cacus (WPC) and Friedrich Ibert Stiftung (FTS) on Tuesday.

While mentioning the responsible nature of women, the speaker said women especially common women should also be a member of WPC as they are excellent at achieving goal. He also appreciated the role of WPC to sensitize the legislature in this regard. He said that women parliamentarians also have been more active in the process of legislation.

MNA Dr. Shahida Rehmani, Secretary General of WPC appreciated the speaker’s encouraging remarks.

She said that WPC would continue to strive for women’s empowerment in Pakistan. She also emphasized allocating budget for the improvement of women’s education and health.

She expressed her gratitude to FTS Pakistan for organising the event.