Women assured timely rights, justice, action by UN worldwide

By Rehana Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):International Women’s Day is being observed on Sunday enthusiastically and with great zeal and vigour across the globe, including Pakistan.

The Women’s day theme is “Give To Gain” and its continuation with “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL women and girls” (#ForAllWomenAndGirls).

This year’s theme affirmed women’s rights, liberty, empowerment, and strength, and prepared them for active participation in the country’s development and progress.

As there is a patriotic Pakistani song, sung by renowned Singer Naheed, a few years’ ago titled “Hum Maain, Hum Behnain, Hum Betiyan, qomon ki izzat hum se ha” (We are Mothers, We are Sisters, We are Daughters, The honor of nations is because of us) sounds very mesmerizing on Women’s day as it highlight the women’s multi-faceted character roles in any society.

International Women’s Day will be celebrated once again on March 08 across the world, including Pakistan, with resolve and pledge that “Our women will continue to inspire the world in every sphere of life with their hidden treasures of traits the God Almighty has bestowed upon them by birth”.

We also believed that women, no doubt, are a great source of strength, inspiration, and encouragement, along with their men, who deal with all types of challenges and fulfill their day-to-day responsibilities, besides carrying out and sharing the burden of bringing up and nourishing the future young generation to be productive citizens for the state and society.

The women’s day will also be celebrated in the metropolitan city of the capital with full determination and enthusiasm, and tributes will also be paid to all Pakistani women who have played a constructive and crucial role by all social, digital, electronic, and print media.

Pakistan assigns a very special place and great significance to this women’s day and, therefore, arranges on-air versatile programmes, walks, seminars, and conferences where women from every walk of life are invited to put light on their lives, achievements, and roles in society.

Pakistani women enjoy complete freedom of expression, rights, especially family rights in Pakistan as per the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and portrayed it in a positive sense, which the new Gen Z and Gen Alpha would follow in every matter in their lives.

Most recently, in a TV programme, on the occasion of the anniversary, Hazrat Bibi Khateja was paid high homages and tribute as the first most economically empowered, liberal, and positive woman in the history of Islam.

The anchors and scholars in a televised programme on-air spoke proudly to be the Ummah of the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and his beloved wife Hazrat Khateja tul Kubra (a.s.), who herself was a woman of high caliber and good traits.

They mentioned that Hazrat Khateja had set an ideal and enviable example for women 14 centuries ago, which is still followed and emulated by the young generation who want to be highly confident to serve society on any platform and to deal with all matters to prove their worth in this world.

The women scholars in the same program also quoted with example how the great lady Khateja was helpful as a companion to the Prophet Muhammad, PBUH, to deal with matters of great importance, including religious, economic, trade, and cultural ones.

To conclude this discussion, it will be worthy to mention that women’s day celebrations across the world attracted the attention of world Human rights advocates towards assigning them more and more rights and protection to lead a just society.