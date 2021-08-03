‘Women Artisan Bazaar’ kicks off to promote women entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):A two-day Women Artisan Bazaar kick-started here on Tuesday at Centaurus Mall aimed at promoting women entrepreneurship and showcasing talent-based artisans of skillful women.

The exhibition was co-organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI, ) Centaurus Mall and Handicraft Association of Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said ,”I congratulate all the organisers for arranging such kind of event in highlighting skillful women entrepreneurs so that they could portray their artistic work in front of the public”.

Zartaj said the Bazaar would allow people to buy different variety of traditional artisans made by the women of different provinces.

She said, for empowering women, Prime Minister Imran Khan had initiated Kamyab Jawan Program and Ehsaas Program in which special benefit was extended to poor women.

“Our own handicraft is sustainable comparatively to other countries of the world due to own identity by showing the culture of each area,” she said.

She said the incumbent government was providing extraordinary opportunities for the ease of women artisan through banks by offering small scale interest free loans to women entrepreneurs.

She said the handmade handbags would also be the alternative to recyclable plastic bags.

She underlined that for the first time in the history of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan planned to plant 500 million trees during the ongoing monsoon plantation drive in different parts of the country.

As the country was facing urban flooding in different areas, the present government was committed to cope up with such situations amicably, she added.

PM is going to inaugurate forest plantation in an area of about 100 kanals near Lahore very soon, she announced.

The minister also visited 30 stalls comprising setup in the Bazaar to attract shoppers.

The event was attended by high officials of ICCI Senior Vice President Fatima Azeem, Mian Akram Fareed, CEO Centaurus Mall Rashid Ilyas Khan and Chief Guest State Minister of Environment Zartaj Gul Wazir.