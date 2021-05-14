ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Friday expressed condolence over the death of renowned writer and artist Farooq Qaiser saying that with his passing, an important chapter of art in Pakistan has been closed.

He said later Farooq Qaiser had rendered invaluable services in the field of art and the conferment of Pride of Performance and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz national awards were in fact a matter of honor for the state.

مرحوم نے ہردلعزیز كردار"انکل سرگم" سے نہ صرف اہم سماجی مسائل کو اُجاگر کیا بلکہ پُتلی بازی کے شعبے میں بھی اپنا علیحدہ مقام بنایا۔ اُن کے جانے سے پاکستان میں شعبہ فن کا اہم باب بند ہوگیا۔ اللہ مرحوم کے درجات بلند فرمائے اور اہل خانہ کو صبر جمیل عطا فرمائے۔ 2/2 — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 14, 2021

Through his character Uncle Sargam, late Farooq Qaiser had highlighted various social issues besides achieving distinction in the field of puppetry, the president remarked.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the grieved family to bear the loss with fortitude.