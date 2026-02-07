Winter wrapped in Citrus: oranges blend taste, health together in Capital

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): During the winter months, local markets in the capital come alive as residents flock to buy oranges, relishing their juicy pulp, sweetness, and tangy flavour.

A quintessential winter fruit, oranges are enjoyed fresh, sprinkled with salt, or offered to guests as a traditional gesture of hospitality. Amid cold winds, oranges remain a vibrant and affordable treat that warms hearts and boosts health, making them a cherished seasonal staple.

The main suppliers of oranges in Pakistan include Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh in Punjab, and Haripur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Among the most popular varieties, Kinnow and Fruiter dominate fruit stalls across the capital.

Speaking to APP, fruit seller Fazal Abbasi said several orange varieties are currently available in the market, including Red Blood, Kinnow, Shakri and Fruiter. Commenting on seasonal trends, he noted that the citrus season is nearing its end. Despite this, demand for Kinnow remains strong, followed by Red Blood and Shakri. He added that Shakri and Red Blood are also available in premium grades.

Sharing price details, Abbasi said Fruiter is usually sold at around Rs180 per dozen, while Malta is available at prices of up to Rs250, depending on quality and size. Kinnow, he said, is sold for up to Rs400, also depending on size and quality. He described the market response as encouraging. “By the grace of Allah, business is going well,” he remarked, adding that the citrus trade performed well throughout the winter and remained a profitable venture.

Iftikhar Ahmed, a seasoned fruit vendor in Sector G-6 with over 20 years of experience, said Kinnow, Red Blood and Malta are currently in high demand to cater to consumers’ tastes. He noted that Fruiter prices range between Rs150 and Rs250, while Kinnow sells for Rs150 to over Rs300, depending on size.

“The rates are almost the same as last year,” he said, describing the business as profitable and recommending it to aspiring entrepreneurs. However, he urged the relevant authorities to reduce petroleum prices to ease inflationary pressure, which he believes would benefit both vendors and consumers.

Ali, a regular customer, shared his fondness for oranges. “I buy oranges almost daily. My family’s favourite is Kinnow. They enjoy eating it fresh,” he said, adding that gifting a basket of seasonal oranges to guests is a delightful winter tradition.

For some consumers, Fruiter remains the preferred choice. Tanvir, a vendor operating from his Suzuki van in Sector G-8, said most customers in his area favour Fruiter for its sweet taste and rich juice content. “The fruit remains in high demand, and profits double during winter because it is both tasty and affordable,” he added.

Another customer, Saleh, said, “When I bring Fruiter home, we sit on the rooftop in the winter sun, sprinkle salt on the slices and enjoy them together.” He appreciated the affordability of oranges but urged authorities to make other seasonal fruits and essential commodities more accessible.

Highlighting the health benefits, Dr Zakir, running a private clinic in Islamabad, said oranges are a rich source of vitamin C, antioxidants and essential minerals. “They boost immunity, help combat seasonal illnesses, and energise and hydrate the body during winter,” he said. He advised people of all ages to consume oranges regularly to benefit from their nutritional value.