Winder Dam to be completed in 2025

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): The Winder Dam project of 3 megawatts (MW) capacity, which is situated across the Winder River that would store 54,000 acre-feet of water, would be completed in 2025.

“The dam is located at a distance of 125 Kilometer from Karachi, 66 Kilometer from Uthal and 25 Kilometer from Winder Town in Lasbela District of Baluchistan,” said an official of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) while talking to APP on Friday.

He said that the dam would have 54,000 acre-feet water storage through which 10,000 acres of land would be irrigated in the area, adding that agriculture and livestock would be benefitted in the area after completion of the dam. He said water supply to the lands from the dam through canal would also be ensured.

