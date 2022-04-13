Will request China to incorporate Karachi Circular Railway project into CPEC: PM

KARACHI, Apr 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that his government would request China to incorporate the Karachi Circular Railway project in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The prime minister, talking to the media after his meeting with Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here, said initially, the Chinese government had hinted at including the KCR in the CPEC; however, he would take up the matter again.

During the meeting, they discussed the development projects including Karachi Circular Railway, drinking water supply and public transport system.

The Sindh chief minister gave a detailed presentation on the development projects including water supply and transportation.

The prime minister assured the provincial government of all-out support of his government for the uplift of the port city.

He said the authorities concerned should strive to ensure the completion of the full project of drinking water supply within a couple of years instead of half, as had been targeted earlier.

He said besides Orange, Green and Red lines services, an air-conditioned bus service was also equally essential for the city for which the private companies could be engaged with the financial support of the federal and provincial governments.